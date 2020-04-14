STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timely action helped Karnataka curb spread of COVID-19: Health minister Sriramulu

The state which was in third position in terms of the number of cases in March has now dropped to No.12, he added.

Published: 14th April 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Minister B Sriramulu interacting with officials on the measures taken to fight Covid-19 in the district at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Timely and effective action helped Karnataka reduce the spread of COVID-19, said minister of health and family welfare B Sriramulu here on Tuesday. The state which was in third position in terms of the number of cases in March has now dropped to No.12, he added.

"Each and everyone from grassroot level Anganwadi workers to officials to ministers to the Chief Minister worked as a team to ensure public health and safety and the result is visible," he said.

Requesting the public to take up the extension of the lockdown till May 3 as a challenge, he urged them to follow the guidelines and ensure their own safety as well as the safety of society.

No one in the state should sleep hungry and it is the responsibility of society to help the administration overcome the present crisis, said Sriramulu. He also assured the destitute and needy that food items would be provided to them.

Suggesting that the public use cloth masks, the minister said N-95 masks should be used by medical staff treating COVID-19 patients. Using these masks unnecessarily results in a shortage for healthcare staff, he added.

Lauding the all-women Chitradurga district administration in handling the COVID-19 situation and ensuring zero cases in Chitradurga, Sriramulu directed the police to seal the borders of state with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh so that no one with the virus enters Karnataka. He also requested officials to be liberal with farmers and allow the movement of agricultural and horticultural crops freely to the markets.

