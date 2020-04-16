COVID-19: Karnataka registers highest daily spike with 34 cases in 24 hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were registered in Karnataka between 5 pm on April 15 and 5 pm on April 16. This is the highest ever daily spike so far bringing the state's tally to 313 including 13 deaths.

The 13th death registered on Thursday was of a 66-year-old man who was referred from a private hospital to Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10.

17 of these cases are from Belagavi alone, which is one of the state's hotspots, 7 others from Vijayapura, 4 from Bengaluru urban, 3 from Mysuru, 1 from Gadag and 1 from Kalaburagi.

Here are the details of the new cases: