COVID-19: Karnataka registers highest daily spike with 34 cases in 24 hours
The 13th death registered on Thursday was of a 66-year-old man who was referred from a private hospital to Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10.
Published: 16th April 2020 03:19 PM
BENGALURU: Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were registered in Karnataka between 5 pm on April 15 and 5 pm on April 16. This is the highest ever daily spike so far bringing the state's tally to 313 including 13 deaths.
17 of these cases are from Belagavi alone, which is one of the state's hotspots, 7 others from Vijayapura, 4 from Bengaluru urban, 3 from Mysuru, 1 from Gadag and 1 from Kalaburagi.
Here are the details of the new cases:
- A 13-year-old male from Bengaluru who was a contact of a 65-year-old male suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).
- Another 65-year-old female from Bengaluru with SARI symptoms.
- Two others, a 37-year-old male and 43-year-old male, from Bengaluru whose contact tracing is underway.
- A 54-year-old female from Ananthpura, Andhra Pradesh, who was admitted to a hosipital in Bengaluru urban.
- Two contacts of an earlier patient from Belagavi who in turn was a contact of another patient who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. They are a 51-year-old female and a 33-year-old male.
- Six contacts of an earlier patient from Hirebagewadi in Belagavi who was in turn a contact of another patient who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. These are a 42-year-old male, 16-year-old female, 65-year-old female, 30-year-old female, 54-year-old female and 58-year-old female.
- A 47-year-old male from Chikkodi, Belagavi, a 35-year-old male from Raibagh, Belagavi, a 45-year-old female from Belagavi, a 30-year-old male from Raibagh, Belagavi and 43-year-old male from Raibagh, Belagavi, all of whom had a travel history to Delhi.
- Four contacts of a patient who previously tested positive after coming in contact with a Tablighi Jamaat attendee. These are a 50-year-old male resident of Goa, a 35-year-old male resident of Vijayapura, a 25-year-old male resident of Miraj, Maharashtra and a 64-year-old male, who have all been staying in Raibagh, Belagavi recently.
- A 23-year-old female from Kalaburagi and a 59-year-old female from Gadag who were contacts of another patient who tested positive.
- Three more patients linked to the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud, Mysuru. They are a 52-year-old male who worked in the company, a 38-year-old male who worked in the company and a 26-year-old woman who is the wife of a worker.
- Six people who were contacts of an earlier patient -- a 60-year-old woman with SARI. These are a 12-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 66-year old male, a 37-year-old male, a 37-year-old male and a 55-year-old female.
- A 1.5 year old female from Vijayapura who was the contact of two patients who had tested positive earlier.