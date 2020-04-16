STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka registers highest daily spike with 34 cases in 24 hours

The 13th death registered on Thursday was of a 66-year-old man who was referred from a private hospital to Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10.

Published: 16th April 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

A healthworker checking the temperature of a motorist in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were registered in Karnataka between 5 pm on April 15 and 5 pm on April 16. This is the highest ever daily spike so far bringing the state's tally to 313 including 13 deaths.

The 13th death registered on Thursday was of a 66-year-old man who was referred from a private hospital to Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10.

17 of these cases are from Belagavi alone, which is one of the state's hotspots, 7 others from Vijayapura, 4 from Bengaluru urban, 3 from Mysuru, 1 from Gadag and 1 from Kalaburagi.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Here are the details of the new cases:

  • A 13-year-old male from Bengaluru who was a contact of a 65-year-old male suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).
  • Another 65-year-old female from Bengaluru with SARI symptoms.
  • Two others, a 37-year-old male and 43-year-old male, from Bengaluru whose contact tracing is underway.
  • A 54-year-old female from Ananthpura, Andhra Pradesh, who was admitted to a hosipital in Bengaluru urban.
  • Two contacts of an earlier patient from Belagavi who in turn was a contact of another patient who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. They are a 51-year-old female and a 33-year-old male.
  • Six contacts of an earlier patient from Hirebagewadi in Belagavi who was in turn a contact of another patient who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. These are a 42-year-old male, 16-year-old female, 65-year-old female, 30-year-old female, 54-year-old female and 58-year-old female.
  • A 47-year-old male from Chikkodi, Belagavi, a 35-year-old male from Raibagh, Belagavi, a 45-year-old female from Belagavi, a 30-year-old male from Raibagh, Belagavi and 43-year-old male from Raibagh, Belagavi, all of whom had a travel history to Delhi.
  • Four contacts of a patient who previously tested positive after coming in contact with a Tablighi Jamaat attendee. These are a 50-year-old male resident of Goa, a 35-year-old male resident of Vijayapura, a 25-year-old male resident of Miraj, Maharashtra and a 64-year-old male, who have all been staying in Raibagh, Belagavi recently.
  • A 23-year-old female from Kalaburagi and a 59-year-old female from Gadag who were contacts of another patient who tested positive.
  • Three more patients linked to the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud, Mysuru. They are a 52-year-old male who worked in the company, a 38-year-old male who worked in the company and a 26-year-old woman who is the wife of a worker.
  • Six people who were contacts of an earlier patient -- a 60-year-old woman with SARI. These are a 12-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 66-year old male, a 37-year-old male, a 37-year-old male and a 55-year-old female. 
  • A 1.5 year old female from Vijayapura who was the contact of two patients who had tested positive earlier.
Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Covid19 Covid-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp