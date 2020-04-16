Devotees throng chariot pulling festival at Kalaburagi amid lockdown, police file FIR

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Despite the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the Siddalingeshwara Jatra was held in Ravoor village of Chittapur taluk with a large number of devotees participating without paying any heed to social distancing.

Chittapur tahsildar Umakant Halle who spoke to The New Indian Express over phone, confirmed that the chariot pulling ritual had taken place in the temple. He said the Siddalingeshwara Trust which runs the temple had misguided the taluk administration.

The temple authorities arrange the Pallakki Seva a day prior to the Jatra. The Pallakki Seva took place on Wednesday evening. As per the request of the Chittapur taluk administration, it was held symbolically with some priests and trust members present.

The chariot pulling was to take place on Thursday evening and the Siddalingeshwara Trust agreed to cancel it. But without informing the taluk administration, the chariot was pulled on Thursday morning at 5 am in the presence of many devotees.

Halle said he has instructed the police to file an FIR against the Siddalingesware Trust management and the devotees who were present during the ritual. Police would complete filing the FIR by Thursday evening, he said.