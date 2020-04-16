STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Devotees throng chariot pulling festival at Kalaburagi amid lockdown, police file FIR

The chariot pulling was to take place on Thursday evening and the Siddalingeshwara Trust agreed to cancel it. But without informing the taluk administration, the chariot was pulled on Thursday morning

Published: 16th April 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Videograb)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Despite the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the Siddalingeshwara Jatra was held in Ravoor village of Chittapur taluk with a large number of devotees participating without paying any heed to social distancing.

Chittapur tahsildar Umakant Halle who spoke to The New Indian Express over phone, confirmed that the chariot pulling ritual had taken place in the temple. He said the Siddalingeshwara Trust which runs the temple had misguided the taluk administration.

The temple authorities arrange the Pallakki Seva a day prior to the Jatra. The Pallakki Seva took place on Wednesday evening. As per the request of the Chittapur taluk administration, it was held symbolically with some priests and trust members  present.

The chariot pulling was to take place on Thursday evening and the Siddalingeshwara Trust agreed to cancel it. But without informing the taluk administration, the chariot was pulled on Thursday morning at 5 am in the presence of many devotees.

Halle said he has instructed the police to file an FIR against the Siddalingesware Trust management and the devotees who were present during the ritual. Police would complete filing the FIR by Thursday evening, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalaburagi Siddalingeshwara Jatra Chariot festival
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp