Karnataka ups act, to track all ili, SARI cases

Chetana Belagere

BENGALURU: Karnataka has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the last couple of days, and the state government has decided to shift gears and go on an aggressive surveillance mode to ascertain the extent of transmission of coronavirus in the state. As a first step, the state health department’s surveillance team has started identifying patients with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI). So far, 2,59,920 ILI and 3,930 SARI cases have been identified. “We are chasing the virus. We have decided to identify and test all ILI and SARI cases.

Though the number of COVIDpositive patients is less, we don’t want to take any chances,” said a doctor from the surveillance team. The state government has directed all government and private hospitals to report all cases of SARI and ILI to the state or district Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP)teams. Private hospitals have been warned of strong action if they do not comply with the instructions.

“Of nearly 75 cases of SARI, we have found only two to be positive for COVID. We are also checking those who have not disclosed their travel history,” said Dr Nagaraja C, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. Symptoms of SARI are similar to that of COVID-19, and doctors insist that most of the patients with SARI symptoms in the state are secondary contacts of a source patient. Hospitals have been asked to closely monitor such patients for signs of clinical deterioration like rapidly progressive respiratory failure and sepsis, and apply supportive care interventions, besides intimating the authorities immediately. The units treating SARI patients have to be equipped with pulse oximeters, functioning oxygen systems and disposable, single-use oxygen-delivering interfaces.

Dr Nagaraja said, “We have SARS patients since March 27. They have pneumonia-like symptoms and can spread it to others too. Once we start treatment, we do their contact tracing too.” But experts said that it may not be enough to just identify such patients. They should be tested too on priority. Those closely watching the disease in the state said that studies have shown many people with no symptoms of SARI or COVID being carriers of coronavirus. “Testing should be ramped up now. Karnataka too has reported asymptomatic but positive cases.

Asymptomatic carriers can spread COVID-19 to potentially vulnerable people, such as the elderly, immuno-compromised and those with coexisting diseases. The mechanism of how asymptomatic carriers acquire and transmit COVID-19 is not fully understood. I feel that everyone should start using masks, practice regular hand washing and respiratory hygiene practices. Physical distancing should the new normal,” said Dr Giridhara Babu, a public health expert. In some places like Mysuru, children who have tested positive for COVID are asymptomatic.