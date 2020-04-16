STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No public iftaar to be organized in Karnataka during Ramazan due to COVID-19: Govt

Ramazan is to commence from the 24th or 25th of April this year, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Published: 16th April 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers prepare Iftar meals, image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

BENGALURU: In view of the raging coronavirus pandemic, no public iftaar or sehri will be organized during Ramazan, the month of fasting for the Muslims, the Karnataka Minority Welfare Department announced here on Thursday.

"No public shall be allowed to perform five-time congregational prayers in mosques, across Karnataka during Ramazan in view of COVID-19 pandemic. No public address system to be used by the staff of mosques for offering namaz,'' the department said.

During the holy month of Ramazan, it is a tradition to organise iftaar feasts for large gatherings by different people, especially by politicians, celebrities and the common wealthy people for their friends and family.

Ramazan is to commence from the 24th or 25th of April this year, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The order stated that Azaan (the call for prayer) shall be given at low decibel and namaaz including Friday namaaz, will be performed by the imams, moazzins and the masjid staff only.

No public should be allowed to offer namaaz in the mosques as per government directions, it said.

The state government also cited an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs dated April 15, which stated that "All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country."

Thirty-four more COVID-19 cases, including 17 cases from Belagavi, have been reported from Karnataka. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 313.

The total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramzan Iftar Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp