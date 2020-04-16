No public iftaar to be organized in Karnataka during Ramazan due to COVID-19: Govt

By ANI

BENGALURU: In view of the raging coronavirus pandemic, no public iftaar or sehri will be organized during Ramazan, the month of fasting for the Muslims, the Karnataka Minority Welfare Department announced here on Thursday.

"No public shall be allowed to perform five-time congregational prayers in mosques, across Karnataka during Ramazan in view of COVID-19 pandemic. No public address system to be used by the staff of mosques for offering namaz,'' the department said.

During the holy month of Ramazan, it is a tradition to organise iftaar feasts for large gatherings by different people, especially by politicians, celebrities and the common wealthy people for their friends and family.

Ramazan is to commence from the 24th or 25th of April this year, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The order stated that Azaan (the call for prayer) shall be given at low decibel and namaaz including Friday namaaz, will be performed by the imams, moazzins and the masjid staff only.

No public should be allowed to offer namaaz in the mosques as per government directions, it said.

The state government also cited an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs dated April 15, which stated that "All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country."

Thirty-four more COVID-19 cases, including 17 cases from Belagavi, have been reported from Karnataka. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 313.

The total number of cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)