Karnataka will have to wait longer for rapid test kits

BENGALURU: The first consignment of the much-anticipated COVID-19 test kits from China took off from the Guangzhou airport on Thursday morning to India, but Karnataka may have to wait for at least another two weeks. The state was expecting to receive one lakh strips of rapid antibody test kits along with other states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, etc.

However, China has prioritised and dispatched the Government of India’s orders first. Karnataka had placed its orders for the rapid test kits before the Union Government had, but will now have to wait longer to receive its consignment.

“IndiaFightsCoronavirus A total of 650,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits, have been despatched early today from Guangzhou Airport to #India | #2019nCoV #StayHomeSaveLives @MEAIndia @HarshShringla @DrSJaishankar (sic)” tweeted Vikram Misri, Indian Ambassador to China on Thursday morning. While Karnataka had hoped that its order of one lakh antibody test kits was also part of the consignment, it was clarified by the Union Government that the 6.5 lakh kits, which include RNA extraction kits, did not contain individual orders placed by states.

Test kits to be used in high risk zones

“The consignment is Government of India’s order. These kits will be deployed in areas that have witnessed a large number of cases and high transmissions. The order placed by the Karnataka Government will come in another two weeks,” said Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey. He also noted that in times of a national crisis, orders from the Centre will be prioritised for the greater welfare of the country. Earlier, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he was expecting Karnataka to receive the test kits from Thursday’s consignment. But by evening, it became clear that the state did not figure in the Centre’s list of hotspots where the kits from China will be deployed. “These kits will make testing very easy. We will further increase it with the rapid test kits,” Sudhakar said.

5,000 kits to come in first shipment

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that Karnataka is expecting its consignment to be fulfilled in two shipments — 5,000 strips in the first lot and the rest in subsequent dispatches.