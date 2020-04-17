STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka will have to wait longer for rapid test kits

The state was expecting to receive one lakh strips of rapid antibody test kits along with other states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, etc. 

Published: 17th April 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a man’s nasal swab at a mobile testing kiosk opened at the CM’s residence, in Bengaluru

A health worker collects a man’s nasal swab at a mobile testing kiosk opened at the CM’s residence, in Bengaluru  on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first consignment of the much-anticipated COVID-19 test kits from China took off from the Guangzhou airport on Thursday morning to India, but Karnataka may have to wait for at least another two weeks. The state was expecting to receive one lakh strips of rapid antibody test kits along with other states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, etc. 

However, China has prioritised and dispatched the Government of India’s orders first. Karnataka had placed its orders for the rapid test kits before the Union Government had, but will now have to wait longer to receive its consignment.

“IndiaFightsCoronavirus A total of 650,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits, have been despatched early today from Guangzhou Airport to #India | #2019nCoV #StayHomeSaveLives @MEAIndia @HarshShringla @DrSJaishankar (sic)” tweeted Vikram Misri, Indian Ambassador to China on Thursday morning.  While Karnataka had hoped that its order of one lakh antibody test kits was also part of the consignment, it was clarified by the Union Government that the 6.5 lakh kits, which include RNA extraction kits, did not contain individual orders placed by states.  

Test kits to be used in high risk zones

“The consignment is Government of India’s order. These kits will be deployed in areas that have witnessed a large number of cases and high transmissions. The order placed by the Karnataka Government will come in another two weeks,” said Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey. He also noted that in times of a national crisis, orders from the Centre will be prioritised for the greater welfare of the country. Earlier, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said he was expecting Karnataka to receive the test kits from Thursday’s consignment. But by evening, it became clear that the state did not figure in the Centre’s list of hotspots where the kits from China will be deployed. “These kits will make testing very easy. We will further increase it with the rapid test kits,” Sudhakar said.

5,000 kits to come in first shipment 
Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that Karnataka is expecting its consignment to be fulfilled in two shipments — 5,000 strips in the first lot and the rest in subsequent dispatches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 rapid test kits Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal Karnataka Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp