Temple secretary, 12 others held for conducting Siddalingeshwara Jatra flouting lockdown norms

By Express News Service

KALABURGI: Police have arrested 13 persons, including the secretary of Shri Siddalingeshwara Temple Trust Gundanna Bali, for conducting Shri Siddalingeshwara Jatra at Ravoor village of Chittapur taluk on Thursday violating prohibitory orders on Saturday morning.

Sources said that Wadi police have arrested the 13 persons who were actively involved in the chariot pulling ceremony of Shri Siddalingeshwara deity in which hundreds of devotees participated violating lockdown norms. Wadi police have registered FIR against 20 people of the Temple Trust including on the secretary of the Trust and on about 200 people of Ravoor village on Thursday evening.

Kalaburagi SP has informed that entire Ravoor village has been sealed down for 14 days from Thursday and it has been decided to screen all the villagers and for this a special team of Doctors has been dispatched to the village.

It may be recalled here that CDPO of Chittapur and PSI of Wadi Police station have already been suspended from service and show-cause notices have been served on Sedam Assistant Commissioner, Chittapur Tahasildar, PDO of Ravoor and Village accountant of Ravoor for their negligence in preventing Jatra of Shri Siddalingeshwara deity.  

A coronavirus positive case was reported in Wadi town which is nearer to Ravoor village recently.

