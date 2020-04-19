STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka reports 4 new COVID-19 cases; all from Mysuru

With 62 active cases, Mysuru has the biggest share in the state followed by Bengaluru urban (42 active cases) and Belagavi (41 active cases).

Published: 19th April 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus; migrant labourers

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka reported four new COVID-19 cases on Sunday till 12 pm, of which all cases are from Mysuru. Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Mysuru taking the total infected tally in the district to 84. The number of cases in the state has risen to 388 now, including 105 discharges.

With 62 active cases, Mysuru has the biggest share in the state followed by Bengaluru urban (42 active cases) and Belagavi (41 active cases).

Of the four new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru, two are related to Nanjangud based pharmaceutical company and two are Tablighi Jamaat members.

P-387 and P-388 are residents of Nanjangudu and are contact of P-52 and P-319 respectively, while P-385 and P-386 are TJ members.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “Eight out of ten TJ members from Delhi had tested positive earlier in Mysuru. The new two cases reported today are the remaining, who were in our facility and they have turned positive now.”

Meanwhile, the health officials in Mysuru have increased the sample testing of primary and secondary contacts of the infected. A total of 2118 samples have been tested so far while 2135 persons are still in isolation in the home for 14 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Coronavirus Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp