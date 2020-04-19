Karnataka reports 4 new COVID-19 cases; all from Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka reported four new COVID-19 cases on Sunday till 12 pm, of which all cases are from Mysuru. Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Mysuru taking the total infected tally in the district to 84. The number of cases in the state has risen to 388 now, including 105 discharges.

With 62 active cases, Mysuru has the biggest share in the state followed by Bengaluru urban (42 active cases) and Belagavi (41 active cases).

Of the four new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru, two are related to Nanjangud based pharmaceutical company and two are Tablighi Jamaat members.

P-387 and P-388 are residents of Nanjangudu and are contact of P-52 and P-319 respectively, while P-385 and P-386 are TJ members.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “Eight out of ten TJ members from Delhi had tested positive earlier in Mysuru. The new two cases reported today are the remaining, who were in our facility and they have turned positive now.”

Meanwhile, the health officials in Mysuru have increased the sample testing of primary and secondary contacts of the infected. A total of 2118 samples have been tested so far while 2135 persons are still in isolation in the home for 14 days.