119 held for vandalising, Yediyurappa livid with MLA Zameer Ahmed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In all, 119 people, including a 35-year-old woman accused of instigating the local residents against the officials, were arrested on Monday for indulging in vandalisation in Padarayanapura when BBMP and police officials went to gather 58 secondary contacts of a COVID-19 patient and quarantine them on Sunday night.

The incident almost became a political issue when Chamarajapete MLA Zameer Ahmed questioned why the officials had to go to the area. He also said the officials should have informed him in advance so he could have gone with them and convinced the locals to comply with the officials. This infuriated Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who asked, “Why should one take permission from people for government’s work.”