STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 test compulsory for chemo, dialysis patients, attendants: Kidwai

This means thousands of dialysis, chemotherapy and radiotherapy patients will now have their throat swabs taken and tested for coronavirus.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kidwai Institute of Oncology plans to test patients, attendants I PANDARINATH B

By CHETANABEL AGERE
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several hospitals in Mumbai shut after their healthcare workers were found to be COVID-19 positive, the Kidwai Institute of Oncology here plans to make it mandatory for all its patients and their attendants to undergo COVID-19 test before they go for treatment. However, medical experts say though it’s a good idea, it’s not really feasible and also will cause a lot of hardship to patients.

“Anyone who walks into Kidwai for treatment irrespective of being symptomatic or not, will have to undergo this test. It is important for the safety of patients as well as healthcare professionals in the hospital. Unless they have a negative result they will not be allowed to get their treatment,” said Dr C Ramachandra, Director of Kidwai.

This means thousands of dialysis, chemotherapy and radiotherapy patients will now have their throat swabs taken and tested for coronavirus. According to him, the patients and their attendants will undergo Reverse Transcription- Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and as the institute has an in-house lab for testing, he claims the results can come in three hours. “Till that time we will take the patients’ contact details with address and they can either wait at the hospital or can come back after three hours,” he explained. Dr Ramachandra said the state government has given its nod. If the test kits are provided, then this new mandate will be put in place by Friday, he said.

Once the test results come and if they turn positive, the patients will be kept in the isolation ward and BBMP will be informed for contact tracing. However, there was a mixed reaction from senior doctors from larger dialysis centres and public health experts. “We do dialysis for a minimum of about 300 patients per day and they will need to come 10 to 13 times. So every time they come for dialysis, can they be asked to undergo COVID test?” asked a senior doctor from a private hospital who also does dialysis. Public health expert Dr Giridhara Babu said, “This is shirking away from their responsibilities.

From anecdotal reports, it is clear the hospitals are not providing essential PPE to the healthcare workers. In the absence of essential PPE, the doctors will be forced to demand the COVID test from patients.” “Post-surgical societies’ guidelines suggest deferring elective surgeries. But emergencies and oncological surgeries cannot and should not be deferred.

Testing in such cases will enable decision making rational. If someone is asymptomatic with COVID, post operation, the patient may not do well. I support risk stratification and testing based on this,” said Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals. Anant Bhan, researcher and bio ethics expert said, “Health professionals have a duty to care towards their patients, but it’s also important for them to protect themselves, their colleagues and patients by reducing the chances of COVID-19 transmission.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp