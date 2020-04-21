STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ICMR to conduct random testing in three districts

Sampling will help map spread of virus; Rapid Antibody Test kits will be used on adults

Published: 21st April 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  Indian Council of Medical Research will study 82 districts in 25 states in the country to understand the spread of the coronavirus through randomised testing. In Karnataka, Bengaluru, Chitradurga and Kalaburagi will be part of the study, Minister Suresh Kumar, the spokesperson for COVID-19, told a press meet on Monday. This random sampling will help judge the extent of spread, and if the number of positives is negligible, it would indicate that the state is not in Stage 3, which is community transmission.

According to ICMR, the sample size per district will be 400 tests and the survey can be completed within a day with 10 teams in a district, with due preparation. Speaking about the fatality rate here, Kumar said, “80 per cent of the 16 deaths are of people who were above 60 years old, and those having SARI symptoms. In all, 29 cases in the state are of patients with SARI symptoms, 2 have Influenza Like Illness, 20 are related to the Tablighi Jamaat and 103 are contacts of others who went to the Tablighi Jamaat.”

The survey will be done using Rapid Antibody Test kits. A mobile app has been developed for this purpose by the National Informatics Centre and will be used for data entry by teams conducting the survey, with analytical support provided by ICMR.

Those surveyed will be over 18 years old in the sampled households. The team will visit the randomly selected households and brief them about the survey, after obtaining verbal consent on basic demographic details, exposure history to lab confirmed COVID-19 cases, symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 in the preceding month and clinical history. For the test, 3 to 4 drops of capillary blood will be collected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka ICMR Bengaluru Chitradurga Kalaburagi COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp