No relief, Karnataka cabinet decides to extend COVID lockdown till May 3

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will maintain status quo on lockdown restrictions till May 3, the State Cabinet decided on Monday. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JD Madhuswamy said, “There will be no relaxation in restrictions for now but if the union government issues fresh guidelines, the chief minister will call for a meeting of the Chief Secretary and COVID-19 task force where a decision will be taken.”

While the cabinet is said to have discussed the possibility of opening up economic activities at least partially in non-affected regions, logistics and the fear of spread was deemed too big a risk to remove restrictions.

“Agriculture and horticulture sectors are not under any restriction. We discussed about the manufacturing sector and possibility of some relaxations but the chain is interrelated. Transportation of raw material and products will force movement of workers too,” he said.

The cabinet, like Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, also decided to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Epidemics Act. It would invoke punitive action against those trying to deliberately spread the virus. It also looks to consider evading COVID duties as a punishable offence. Creating fake news and peddling rumours will be considered an offence too.