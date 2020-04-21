Special train to supply medicines, essential items

By Express News Service

UDUPI: As the Konkan Railway is running freight trains to supply essential items for the public, now it has been decided to run parcel special train between Okha and Thiruvananthapuram Central in co-ordination with Western Railway. The parcel train will carry commodities like medicines, medical equipment, perishable items like mango and other commodities. Train Number 00933 Okha - Thiruvananthapuram Central parcel special will leave from Okha at 1.10 pm on April 20. The train will reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12 pm on the third day.

Train Number 00934 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Okha parcel special will leave from Thiruvananthapuran Central at 11 pm on April 22 and it will reach Okha at 9.40 pm on the third day. Interested customers desire to transport their material may contact parcel offices at Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Madgaon and Udupi station to book their parcel.

Train Number 00933 Okha - Thiruvananthapuram Central parcel special will reach Udupi railway station at 9.10 pm on April 21 and Train Number 00934 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Okha parcel special will reach Udupi railway station at 1.20 pm on April 23. The Composition of parcel train will be 5 VPH plus one SLR. Train will have a commercial halt at Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Madgaon, Udupi, Mangalore Junction, Kannur, Calicut, Shoranur, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and Kollam Junction, said L K Verma, Chief Public Relation Officer, Konkan Railway.