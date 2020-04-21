STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three cases of coronavirus including one death recorded in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district

With this, the number of tested positive COVID-19 cases have increased to 30 in Kalaburagi district in which 4 persons have died and 3 were cured.

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 Rapid Test at a camp during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Bhubaneswar

Representational image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURGI: Three more tested positive cases of COVID-19 including death of a person due to this has been reported in Kalaburagi, according to medical bulletin issued here on Tuesday.

The bulletin has confirmed the tweets done by health minister Sriramlu and medical education minister that an 80-year-old person has died due to COVID-19. While the bulletin has stated that patient number 414 has died due to Serious Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), the tweets by both the ministers stated that he has died due to ‘Parkinson ‘disease.

He was suffering from this disease since 3 years and when he was admitted to designated hospital on Sunday night, it was confirmed that he was suffering from COVID-19 also and he died on Monday morning, both the ministers tweeted on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the deceased person is the resident of Satgumbaz locality of Kalaburagi and his contacts are being traced. This 80-year-old person is the eldest person among the four persons who have died in Kalaburagi in the last 45 days. Kalaburagi has also become equal to Bengaluru-Urban of having equal number of deceased (4 persons) due to COVID-19.

Apart from this, a 29-year-old male person (P-412) who was admitted to the designated hospital with the complaint of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and 61-year-old male (Patient No 413) patient has also been tested positive and their contacts are under tracing, sources said.

