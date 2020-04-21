STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayapura reports 11 cases, Karnataka tally at 408

Three other patients were contacts of a 60-year-old man, who was in turn a contact of the same woman patient (P221).

Published: 21st April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 04:34 PM

Bengaluru City Police personnel share a bottle of hand sanitiser in Padarayanapura, Chamarajpet, on Monday

Bengaluru City Police personnel share a bottle of hand sanitiser in Padarayanapura, Chamarajpet, on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, of which 11 were from Vijayapura district alone. This brought the state’s tally to 408 cases with 112 people being discharged till now. In Vijayapura, seven of the 11 patients were contacts of a 60-year-old woman (P221), who is suffering from a Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). They included a seven-year-old girl and two boys aged 10 and 14. The rest were all women aged 38, 36, 25 and 27.

Three other patients were contacts of a 60-year-old man, who was in turn a contact of the same woman patient (P221). Apart from these, a 34-year-old woman, who was the contact of a 13-year-old boy (P228), too tested positive. From Kalaburagi, which is one of the coronavirus hotspots in the state, five new cases were reported. Two of them, a 13-year-old girl and 30-year-old woman, were connected to a man (P205) who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi but tested negative.

A 17-year-old male, who was the contact of a 57-year-old man (P157) with SARI symptoms, also tested positive. A 50-year-old man, who was the contact of a 65-yearold man (P177) with SARI symptoms, tested positive. Gadag reported one new case of a 24-year-old man, who was the secondary contact of a 42-year-old man (P370). Bidar too reported a lone case of a 27-year-old man, who was the contact of a 66-year-old man (P117) who attended the Tablighi Jamat event.

“Kodagu has not seen a single positive case for the last 32 days. Chitradurga, Davanagere and Udupi too have not reported any fresh cases of late. Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar, Koppal, Racihur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Yadgir are the 10 districts that have not reported any cases,” Education Minister Suresh Kumar said. The state is planning to quarantine doctors and nurses who are treating COVID patients, he said, and added that he would speak to heads of private hospitals that are turning away non-COVID patients. In Nanjangud, 2,908 people were quarantined. Of them, 1,960 were tested and 69 tested positive, he said.

