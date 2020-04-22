STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Oil’s not well: Gulf workers may head back

Indians in Gulf countries face an uncertain future with job losses and pay cuts.

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

oil prices,oil well

Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By  PEARL MARIA D'SOUZA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indias in Gulf countries face an uncertain future with job losses and pay cuts. With the oil-rich OPEC countries facing an unprecedented situation – a drop in oil demand and crashing oil price – companies are reducing their output -- thereby impacting an array of allied sectors. So several Indians employed there are getting unpaid leave, or told about an end in contract. This is expected to trigger a reverse migration.

While economists have gauged a wide impact on states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu which heavily depend on remittances from the oil-rich countries, a part of Karnataka -- Dakshina Kannada – is also among them. Recently, a Kannadiga accountant, working in an emirate, got a text from her employer about her termination of contract. With a family in a Gulf country and even back home that depend on her for sustenance, she is among the ‘sandwhich generation’ (as sociologists would call it) who are officially known to be living in the West Asian or middle eastern countries.

While skilled employees who spoke to TNIE are looking at ways to keep their job to take care of families here, those in low-skilled jobs like Kumar (name changed) working in a burger shop are looking to come back. The lower down the economic ladder, the more complicated the situation.

The official figure of Ministry of External Affairs pegs the number of Indians in Gulf countries at 85.46 lakh. However, they do not account for the undocumented workers there, says S Irudaya Rajan, Chair Professor, Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs (MOIA) Research Unit on International Migration at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram. Rajan, who has studied migrant labour overseas for about two decades, estimates that there are 10 lakh undocumented labourers in the Gulf alone. Rajan’s team pegs the overall reverse migration at 15 per cent -- which means 3 lakh NRIs returning to Kerala alone. And when extrapolated to the entire country (for lack of proper official state-wise data on condition of Indians in Gulf), Rajan says we are looking at 15 lakh Indians coming back from job losses in the Gulf, in a phased manner by September.

“When anyone of the Gulf countries gives amnesty to these undocumented workers, we see a reverse migration of 25,000 to 30,000 to parts of India. With the virus, the number will increase by 10,000 undocumented workers from each of the Gulf countries,” he says. “But the coronavirus is an unprecedented situation. Without documentation, hospital benefits are difficult to come by, which is why more migrants will come back from each country if amnesty is given,” Rajan adds. During the 2008 financial crisis, migratory workers to the Gulf managed to stay back because they had connections, he recalls, but this time, the impact will be huge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Crude oil Gulf countries Indians
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp