Gujarat cleric found positive for COVID-19 in Tumakuru during random testing of visitors

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A 37-year-old cleric from Surat in Gujarat tested positive for COVID-19 here on Thursday.

The patient has been isolated at the quarantine centre at the district hospital while thirteen of his primary contacts have been traced.

The district has already recorded one death of a 65-year-old man from COVID-19. The deceased's 13-year-old son had recovered from the virus. They hailed from Sira town of the district.

"When we were randomly testing people who came here from outside the state, this case surfaced. We will investigate how he contracted the virus," deputy commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar informed the press.

As soon as the report of the positive test came, the administration sealed the Poor House Colony area and turned it into a containment zone. The man was staying at the Nimra Masjid here.

After Sira's Begum Mohalla, ward no.10 of the Tumakuru City Corporation (TCC) has now been the second containment zone in the district. TCC commissioner Dr T Bhoobalan will look after the supply of essential commodities to residents in the zone.

The 14-member team from Surat had arrived here on March 12 to preach at the mosque and could not return home following the countrywide lockdown that came to effect from March 24.