Now, people in green zones to be tested too

BENGALURU: Due to a spike in the number of cases in the red and orange zones of the state, the health department and district administration have started testing people in green zones as well. Green zones are those where no cases have been reported and no one is in quarantine.

“To ensure that these areas remain green zones, we have decided to test people randomly (symptomatic and asymptomatic),” a senior health department official told The New Indian Express. Karnataka is in the pre-community transmission phase and all possible preventive measures are being taken, the official said. The exercise has started in Kolar, where officials have decided to test 100-200 people a day.

Currently, the state is conducting 2,000 tests a day, and there are 15,000 test kits available at the moment. The state government has now decided to follow the Japan model — testing of asymptomatic people — where Covid-19 cases have been managed efficiently.