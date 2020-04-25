STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 lockdown effect: Dogs, people killing Karnataka wildlife for food

The killing of antelopes and wild boars by street dogs and people has risen steeply in areas surrounding national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Visual of KR Market in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka capital. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the continuing lockdown, stray dogs as also people have started killing spotted deer, blackbucks, mouse deer, wild boars, turtles, peacocks and a host of species on the fringes of forests -- be it protected or not.

If stray dogs are hungry (as everything is shut), people who have lost their jobs in cities have returned home --and for both --- wildlife is an easily available source of protein-rich food.

In the last 10 days, forest officials have been on their toes as open killings and snaring of wildlife has risen multifold in Karnataka.

The killing of antelopes and wild boars by street dogs and people has risen steeply in areas surrounding national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests. Incidents have been reported from the districts of Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and northern Karnataka.

Wildlife experts and forest officials say the situation is quite alarming. However, the forest department field staffers have been nabbing the offenders.  

A forest official says many youngsters who have returned from cities to villages and are idle have resorted to the hunting of wildlife while many have also been using dogs to hunt wildlife. For poachers, it is easy food and they usually set up snares in forest fringes to catch small mammals.

Activists say that in Karnataka, chital are being mercilessly hunted and killed by stray dogs and people. Further, in many areas like Bannerghatta, snares are set up in ESZ areas like Ragihalli to poach spotted deer, says Bhanuprakash, a wildlife activist.

On Monday, a pack of stray dogs roaming around in the campus of Kuvempu University bordering Bhadra Tiger Reserve killed a spotted deer. The same day a wild boar was chased by a group of people in north Karnataka aided by a pack of dogs which killed the animal.

Society of Wildlife Veterinarians South chapter Secretary Dr H S Prayag says, “Stray dogs are not getting food and are killing deer which needs to be addressed in forest fringes. These dogs can carry rabies and canine distemper. With vaccination scant, it is always risky when these interfaces happen. There is always a possibility of disease transmission which is next to impossible to control once it starts spreading in free-range wildlife.”

Raising vigil in many areas, forest officials arrested one Mahesh for attempting to snare wildlife in Bannerghatta. He was caught red-handed with snares and sickle in Sollepurdoddi area of Anekal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Karnataka Lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp