STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Despite surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka’s recovery rate is heartening

Though  the State has seen a sudden surge in the COVID-19 positive cases in the last two days, here is some cheering news.

Published: 26th April 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the State has seen a sudden surge in the COVID-19 positive cases in the last two days, here is some cheering news. The recovery percentage in the state seems to be much better compared to many other states — and even the all-India figure. With 158 discharges for the total 500 cases, the recovery percentage, on Saturday, stands at around 31.6 per cent.

Although Karnataka is way behind its neighbouring state Kerala — which has a remarkable 73.39 per cent recovery record — it is much better than the national recovery percentage of around 20.88 per cent.

Maharashtra, which reported a high number of positive cases, has much lesser recovery percentage of around 14.03. Telangana (25.71 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (16.11 per cent) too are lagging behind Karnataka. Tamil Nadu with 49.34 per cent recovery is second to Kerala among the southern states, with Karnataka taking the third place.

Experts, who are part of the state task force leading the fight against COVID-19, say various factors including early detection help in early recovery, and the cases reported late are the ones having more complications. Late or early conversion — from being COVID- 19 positive to negative — also depends on factors like the viral load and immunity status of infected individuals.

All the states across India follow the same national guidelines on hospitalization. Normally, patients require around two weeks of hospitalization, but many take 20-22 days and some may even require more time, said a specialist treating COVID-19 patients.

Before discharging a patient, two tests are done within a span of 24 hours and both tests have to be negative. Even after discharge from hospitals, they will be observed for another 14 days under the supervision of state surveillance officials.

They will be tested again if they show symptoms. “From the beginning, our state’s preparedness has been good and early detection is one of the important factors that ensure fast recovery,” Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGID) Dr C Nagaraja told The New Sunday Express.

“Good containment measures have helped keep numbers much less compared to many other states,” he added. Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, too, said early detection is one of the key reasons and age is also a factor.

“Karnataka is a very progressive state with good healthcare facilities. It is possible that we see patients early and obviously recovery rate is better,” he said. Kerala, which has been doing well in terms of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, seems to have learnt from its experience of handling Nipah virus.

“Kerala, in general, had a good experience, probably learnt from the Nipah virus outbreak (May 2018) as the state was the epicentre. Karnataka too is doing good,” he added.

Dr Ballal, however, has a word of caution for the authorities and the public.

“Corona is very limited in India, but we can’t let our guard down as that will be a big mistake. We have to be watchful.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID- 19 Karnataka Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp