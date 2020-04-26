Despite surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka’s recovery rate is heartening

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the State has seen a sudden surge in the COVID-19 positive cases in the last two days, here is some cheering news. The recovery percentage in the state seems to be much better compared to many other states — and even the all-India figure. With 158 discharges for the total 500 cases, the recovery percentage, on Saturday, stands at around 31.6 per cent.

Although Karnataka is way behind its neighbouring state Kerala — which has a remarkable 73.39 per cent recovery record — it is much better than the national recovery percentage of around 20.88 per cent.

Maharashtra, which reported a high number of positive cases, has much lesser recovery percentage of around 14.03. Telangana (25.71 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (16.11 per cent) too are lagging behind Karnataka. Tamil Nadu with 49.34 per cent recovery is second to Kerala among the southern states, with Karnataka taking the third place.

Experts, who are part of the state task force leading the fight against COVID-19, say various factors including early detection help in early recovery, and the cases reported late are the ones having more complications. Late or early conversion — from being COVID- 19 positive to negative — also depends on factors like the viral load and immunity status of infected individuals.

All the states across India follow the same national guidelines on hospitalization. Normally, patients require around two weeks of hospitalization, but many take 20-22 days and some may even require more time, said a specialist treating COVID-19 patients.

Before discharging a patient, two tests are done within a span of 24 hours and both tests have to be negative. Even after discharge from hospitals, they will be observed for another 14 days under the supervision of state surveillance officials.

They will be tested again if they show symptoms. “From the beginning, our state’s preparedness has been good and early detection is one of the important factors that ensure fast recovery,” Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGID) Dr C Nagaraja told The New Sunday Express.

“Good containment measures have helped keep numbers much less compared to many other states,” he added. Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, too, said early detection is one of the key reasons and age is also a factor.

“Karnataka is a very progressive state with good healthcare facilities. It is possible that we see patients early and obviously recovery rate is better,” he said. Kerala, which has been doing well in terms of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, seems to have learnt from its experience of handling Nipah virus.

“Kerala, in general, had a good experience, probably learnt from the Nipah virus outbreak (May 2018) as the state was the epicentre. Karnataka too is doing good,” he added.

Dr Ballal, however, has a word of caution for the authorities and the public.

“Corona is very limited in India, but we can’t let our guard down as that will be a big mistake. We have to be watchful.”