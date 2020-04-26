Jubilant link again: 72-yr-old positive

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 72-year-old man from a village in Nanjangud, with no travel history, has been tested positive for COVID-19 and has been home quarantined. Though officials were puzzled as to how the elderly man got infected, sources told The New Sunday Express that he had lent money to some employees of Jubilant Pharma Company in Nanjangud and had gone to collect the monthly instalments. He might have contracted the virus from one of the employees as he met several of them, the sources pointed out.

Also, another 68-year-old man, who was home quarantined after coming in contact with his son -- a Jubilant employee, has ended up sending his friends into home quarantine. Despite being asked to remain at home, the elderly man managed to get out, go to the neighbouring village and visit a gambling den.

All his friends, who gambled with him, are now under quarantine, officials said. Jubilant Pharma Company in Nanjangud has become one of the most-watched hotspots in the state.