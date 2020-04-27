STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kidwai starts testing all patients, attendants

KIDWAI Institute of Oncology started a Covid-19 testing centre on its premises for patients and attendants on Sunday.

Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar and M P Tejasvi Surya interact with attendants after inaugurating a testing facility at Kidwai Institute of Oncology

Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar and M P Tejasvi Surya interact with attendants after inaugurating a testing facility at Kidwai Institute of Oncology

By Express News Service

Post the Covid-19 tests, all patients who test negative wi l l be given def ini te cancer treatment like radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immuno therapy.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar along with Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya inaugurated the testing unit/ swab collecting booth. Post the Covid-19 tests, all patients who test negative wi l l be given def ini te cancer treatment like radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immuno therapy.

On Saturday, in a letter to Sudhakar, Director of KMIO Dr Ramachandra said the cancer treatment cannot wait for too long unlike other diseases, as it will progress over a period of time. Hence, the Institute had decided to open a test centre inside the premises. On the occasion, Red Cross Society distributed safety masks to ASHA workers while Rotary Club donated PPE equipment. The whole process needs three hours and 30 minutes for completion of 380 samples at the lab, which can be repeated approximately two to three times per day.

