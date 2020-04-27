STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sealed Bengaluru locality reports 20th COVID-19 case, Karnataka tally at 511

The other cases registered on Monday include one from Mandya, two from Dakshina Kannada, two from Bagalkot and two from Vijayapura.

BBMP health workers go around Padarayanapura in Bengaluru on Monday, a day after the area witnessed violence

BBMP health workers go around Padarayanapura in Bengaluru on Monday, a day after the area witnessed violence | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka registered eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count in the state to 511. Of these, one is of a 13-year-old boy from Bengaluru's Padarayanapura area which was recently sealed completely by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for reporting many cases.

This takes the number of cases in Padarayanapura to 20. The minor has been isolated at Victoria Hospital.

The other cases include one from Mandya, two from Dakshina Kannada, two from Bagalkot and two from Vijayapura. Also, a 50-year-old man admitted in Victoria Hospital with COVID-19 committed suicide. He had a history of pneumonia and hypertension, was HCV positive and had chronic kidney disease requiring regular dialysis. While this cannot be categorised as a coronavirus death, it does bring the number of deaths related to the disease to 20.

A 50-year-old male from Nagamangala in Mandya with a travel history to Mumbai tested positive. Two contacts of a COVID-19 patient from Dakshina Kannada -- a 45-year-old male and 85-year-old female -- also tested positive. Two contacts of another COVID-19 patient -- a 32-year-old female and a 21-year-old female -- tested positive in Jamkhandi in Bagalkot.

A contact of another patient, a 45-year-old male from Vijayapura, also tested positive. The second case from Vijayapura is of a 27-year-old male whose contact tracing is under progress.

188 patients have been discharged so far.

