Electronic device found in migratory bird's body in Bijapur district

VIJAYAPURA: The residents of Yambatnal village near Basavana Bagewadi were in a shock awhile, when they found the carcass of a migratory bird in the outskirts of the village.

What confounded their fears was the electronic devices on the body of the bird and the growing fears over coronavirus. However, their fears were warded off when officials clarified that the bird was not carrying any virus.

The villagers found the carcass and alerted the local police. Later, the police alerted the forest officials, who visited the spot and are investigating into the case. Radio Telemetry Transmitter was tied to it legs and along with a transmitter with antenna.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ashok Patil, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Vijayapura said, “it’s a case of natural death. The electronic devices that were installed on the body were partially damaged. When we verified the devices the transmitted were found manufactured in United States of America and the batteries were of Japan. However, there was no camera with the transmitter but a metallic tag found with numerical is also found. We have seized the devices and registered case under wildlife act.”

“We have brought this into the notice of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau Chennai, they will initiate the investigation shortly. We have sought assistance from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to identify from which country the transmitter has been registered and for what purpose it is being used. It is also being investigated through wildlife trafficking centre considering the registration number as a major lead.”

“These birds and transmitters will be mainly used for study purpose in USA and for sport in Gulf countries. However, in our country, such types of practices are prohibited under the wildlife act. It is too early to comment and the investigation is underway. We have also brought this into the notice of local police and district administration,” detailed DCF Patil.