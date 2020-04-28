STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government allows industries, shops to reopen in districts free of COVID-19

Full-fledged lockdown restrictions will, however, continue in the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalburgi, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada, identified as red zones.

Visual of KR Market in Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka capital. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four days after the Union Home Minister advised a partial relaxation of the lockdown and allowed resumption of economic activity in select zones, the Karnataka government issued orders for industries and shops -- even those selling non-essential commodities -- to reopen in COVID19-free districts.

While industry units outside municipal zone limits can resume activities in the green districts of Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Chikmagalur, Raichur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga Haveri, Yadgir Kolar, Davanagere, Udupi and Kodagu districts, Ramanagara is still exempt from it. All green districts have been permitted to open manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Oriented Units, industrial estates and industrial townships.

"These establishments shall make arrangements for the stay of workers within their premises as far as possible and/or in adjacent buildings and the implementation of the standard operating protocol. The transportation of workers to the workplace shall be arranged by the employers in dedicated transport by ensuring social distancing," said the order issued on Tuesday.

All registered shops under the Shops and Establishment Act, including those in residential complexes and market complexes outside municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to open with 50% staff. Social distancing should also be followed by mandatorily. Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, however, will not be allowed.

In municipal corporation limits, no shops in market places or malls will be allowed to open. However, registered shops in residential complexes and neighbourhood shops registered have been allowed to open with 50% staff. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

In the districts of Bellary, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Uttar Kannada and Dharwad, where the number of cases is low, the state government has put the onus of deciding on the opening of shops and industries in taluks unaffected by COVID-19 on the respective district in-charge ministers.

