Karnataka government to allow all industries to open from May 4 except in red zones

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to allow industrial and manufacturing activity across the state, except in hotspots, starting May 4.

While an earlier order of the state government limited industrial activity to green zones, the cabinet has now decided to allow industrial activity across the state except in hotspots and containment zones.

The cabinet's decision comes four days after The New Indian Express reported that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state was keen on restarting economic activity post May 3 when the nationwide lockdown is slated to end.

"We held a meeting with industrialists and have asked them to begin preparations to start production starting May 4. Even if the fight against COVID-19 continues for the next 2-3 months, we have to ensure economic activity parallelly. We will wait for further guidelines from the Union government. I am hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will allow all other economic activities too," said Yediyurappa.

The cabinet also decided to allow one-time movement of people from Karnataka stranded elsewhere in the country as well as those from other states stranded in Karnataka. Those from other states stranded in Karnataka will be allowed to exit starting Friday.

"The cabinet has decided that students, tourists or others stranded for various reasons will have to bear their own costs of travel if they want to go back to their home states. The government is willing to arrange for buses for large groups for a nominal fare. Those returning to Karnataka from other states will have to compulsorily be subjected to screening and testing," said JC Madhuswamy, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs.