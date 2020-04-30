Tweet: 15 cops ‘thrashed’ commando

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A case related to the chaining of a CRPF commando by Belagavi police has taken a new turn a day after he was let off on bail on Tuesday. Soon after the commando, Sachin Savant, was taken to the CRPF training centre at Jamboti, it has come light that he was allegedly severely beaten up by 15 police personnel at Sadalaga police station, Chikkodi taluk after his arrest on April 23. A retired CRPF officer tweeted photos of bruises on Savant, alleging that the police personnel including a woman constable beat him up.