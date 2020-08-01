8-year-old dies in Bengaluru as Karnataka's Covid tally rises to 1.24 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban on Friday recorded the death of an eight-year-old, diagnosed with Influenza-like illness (ILI) and fever, at a private hospital, making her one of the youngest patients to fall victim to Covid-19.

As of Thursday, the state had recorded 4,588 positive cases of children aged below 10 years, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 1,418. The state’s tally now has gone up to 1,24,115 positives so far, with 5,483 fresh cases reported on Friday.

The toll stands at 2,314 with 84 new fatalities. Of the deaths, contact tracing of 18 is under way, while the remaining were diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and ILI. Also, the majority of them had comorbidities.

Bengaluru Urban’s positive case count on Friday was 2,220, bringing the total to 55,544. With 20 new fatalities, the toll reached 1,029. The recovery and mortality rates, however, have consistently shown improvement. On July 5, the recovery rate stood at 41.94 per cent, but it slid to 35.29 per cent on July 20. Later, however, the recovery rate has been clawing upwards with an increasing number of discharged patients, to bring the recovery rate to 40.11 per cent on Friday,

with 3,130 patients being discharged. It was the second consecutive day of more than 3,000 recoveries.But the state’s recovery rate pales in comparison to the national average of 64.54 per cent with Delhi topping at 89.08 per cent, followed by Haryana at 79.82 per cent. However, on mortality rate, Karnataka has been doing much better than many other states and the national average.