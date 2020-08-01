STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

8-year-old dies in Bengaluru as Karnataka's Covid tally rises to 1.24 lakh

As of Thursday, the state had recorded 4,588 positive cases of children aged below 10 years, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 1,418.

Published: 01st August 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted K R Market which will continue to remain closed till August 31, as odered by ChieF Minister B S Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru on Friday | arunima A

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban on Friday recorded the death of an eight-year-old, diagnosed with Influenza-like illness (ILI) and fever, at a private hospital, making her one of the youngest patients to fall victim to Covid-19.

As of Thursday, the state had recorded 4,588 positive cases of children aged below 10 years, with Bengaluru Urban accounting for 1,418. The state’s tally now has gone up to 1,24,115 positives so far, with 5,483 fresh cases reported on Friday. 

The toll stands at 2,314 with 84 new fatalities. Of the deaths, contact tracing of 18 is under way, while the remaining were diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and ILI. Also, the majority of them had comorbidities.

Bengaluru Urban’s positive case count on Friday was 2,220, bringing the total to 55,544. With 20 new fatalities, the toll reached 1,029. The recovery and mortality rates, however, have consistently shown improvement. On July 5, the recovery rate stood at 41.94 per cent, but it slid to 35.29 per cent on July 20. Later, however, the recovery rate has been clawing upwards with an increasing number of discharged patients, to bring the recovery rate to 40.11 per cent on Friday, 

with 3,130 patients being discharged. It was the second consecutive day of more than 3,000 recoveries.But the state’s recovery rate pales in comparison to the national average of 64.54 per cent with Delhi topping at 89.08 per cent, followed by Haryana at 79.82 per cent. However, on mortality rate, Karnataka has been doing much better than many other states and the national average.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp