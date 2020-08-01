BJP govt gets a cut from private hospitals, alleges DKS

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a fresh attack on the State government over Covid-19 management, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that the government is getting a cut from the covid treatment bills doled out by private hospitals.

Addressing a press meet, he said the government should have made covid treatment free for all by using schemes like Ayushman Bharat and others. But it fixed rates for the treatment in private hospitals. This helped private hospitals charge lakhs of rupees for the treatment and the government gets a cut in it, he said.

Reiterating his allegation about corruption in purchases related to Covid management, Shivakumar challeged the government to book a case against him if the charges are false. “The `2 crore loot in the name of Covid management is clear in the affidavit filed by the government before High Court and in government orders and media reports,” he said.

Accusing the government of refusing to provide information under RTI on the purchases, Shivakumar said they are not ready to join hands with the government in its corruption. “If you have trust in the legal system, then order an inquiry by a sitting judge,” he pressed.

DKS meets veterans

Shivakumar and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed who visited the district for the first time after assuming charge, met Congress leaders Oscar Fernandes and B Janardhan Poojary.