Guv calls CM for meeting over rising Covid-19 cases

BENGALURU: As the number of active Covid-19 cases touched 72,000 in the state on Friday, Governor Vajubhai Vala called Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for a meeting to discuss the state’s handling of the pandemic. Accompanied by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa visited the Raj Bhavan and apprised the Governor of the state’s efforts.

The visit comes barely days after Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s impromptu meeting with the Governor had raised eyebrows. Home Minister Bommai, who addressed the media outside the Raj Bhavan after the meeting, said that cabinet expansion was not discussed with the Governor and Covid-19 was the only agenda.

But sources in the Chief Minister’s Office suggested that Yediyurappa hoped to put to rest rumours of unrest in the state under his leadership and secure re-connection and complete coordination with the BJP Central leadership with this meeting as the first step. During the meeting, the Governor is said to have warned that cases in Karnataka may spike in the next 15 days and necessary arrangements have to be made to tackle the challenge. He is said to have asked the state government to use Ayurvedic and homoeopathic medication to control the pandemic.

“During the discussion, the Honourable Governor suggested to the chief minister to ban the sale and distribution of tobacco/gutka/panmasala and all types of pouches, in the state. Due to this Youths and Students are getting addicted and they are in danger (SIC),” a Raj Bhavan statement said. Yediyurappa assured that action will be initiated and an ordinance will be brought in if necessary.

“After the CM’s briefing, the Governor praised the government for its efforts,” said Bommai. Sources said that Yediyurappa, who has remained quiet as murmurs of change in leadership have made a comeback, will work towards engaging more actively with the high command.