Heavy rains help fill up tanks in Karnataka's Chitradurga, dried up borewells recharged

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Heavy rains lashing Karnataka's Chitradurga district have not only filled the tanks, but also brought smiles on the faces of farmers who were longing for a good downpour since ages.



Mallapura, Gonuru, Belaghatta and other tanks in the district have received good amount of water for last several days and are overflowing, whereas the Sanikere, Ranikere, Dodda and Chikka kere of Nayakanahatti and other smaller tanks in the district, water bodies are also brimming with water.



Along with this, Akka-Tangi honda, Sihi neeru honda, Uppuneeru honda, Santhe honda and other water bodies in the Chitradurga also filled up due to the rains.



Attributed to this the 0.25 tmc feet of water to Challakere and 0.25 tmc feet to Molakalmuru through Vedavathi river from the Vanivilas Sagar dam has also helped the water storage structures to store water

and recharge the borewells in Hiriyur, Challakere and Molakalmuru taluks which were dried up for several days.



Amakundi tank breaches



The rains which lashed the district for five days at Molakalmuru talukmhas led to the breach of the banks of the Amakundi tank. This has resulted in large quantities of water gushing through the canals.



The farmers who have benefitted said that lack of water had made their lives miserable and requested the officials to get the waste weir and banks repaired immediately.



Minor irrigation department engineer Putta Naik expressed his helplessness in getting the damaged waste weir and bund repaired as the department does not have sufficient funds.



Meanwhile, the Gram Panchayat authorities at Cikkerahalli has assured that the tank repair work will begin shortly.



Ikkanuru receives good rains



Ikkanuru of Hiriyur taluk received a maximum of 30.4 mm rains during the last 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Friday.

Apart from this Hiriyur received 8.6, Babbur 19.6, Eshwaragere 3, Mathodu 3.2, Madadakere 2.2 mm rains.



Thippareddy conducts ganga pooja



MLA G H Thippareddy conducted ganga pooja to the overflowing sihineeru honda in the city. Flanked by the followers and councillors of the city, Reddy conducted pooja in a traditional manner.

He said that the good rains have brought respite among the farmers, who were suffering from successive droughts, fodder problems and scarcity of water.