STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tailor-made NEP for Karnataka to be ready this month: Suresh Kumar

The minister has already consulted officials on the implementation of NEP, and said a blueprint that suits the requirements of the state will be brought out soon.

Published: 01st August 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will be one of the first states in the country to systematically implement the new National Education Policy (NEP), Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

The minister has already consulted officials on the implementation of NEP, and said a blueprint that suits the requirements of the state will be brought out soon. The government was aiming to come up with the customised policy by August 20, he added.

During a webinar session with K Kasturirangan, who presided over the draft NEP committee, the minister thanked the space scientist on behalf of the state for bringing out a policy that is expected to drastically improve the education system in the country.

“Though Kerala is my janmabhoomi (birthplace), Karnataka is my karmabhoomi (workplace), Karnataka is my state. The NEP has been formulated keeping in mind the various aspects of India’s topography. I am confident that the new NEP will greatly help India achieve holistic development in the next 20 years,” Kasturirangan said in response.

Kasturirangan said Karnataka’s contribution in the formulation of the new NEP has been immense as several key elements that are already in place in the state have been incorporated. He also praised the state’s education expert MK Sridhar for his contribution in formulating the NEP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suresh Kumar Karnataka NEP National Education Policy
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp