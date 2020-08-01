Tailor-made NEP for Karnataka to be ready this month: Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will be one of the first states in the country to systematically implement the new National Education Policy (NEP), Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday.

The minister has already consulted officials on the implementation of NEP, and said a blueprint that suits the requirements of the state will be brought out soon. The government was aiming to come up with the customised policy by August 20, he added.

During a webinar session with K Kasturirangan, who presided over the draft NEP committee, the minister thanked the space scientist on behalf of the state for bringing out a policy that is expected to drastically improve the education system in the country.

“Though Kerala is my janmabhoomi (birthplace), Karnataka is my karmabhoomi (workplace), Karnataka is my state. The NEP has been formulated keeping in mind the various aspects of India’s topography. I am confident that the new NEP will greatly help India achieve holistic development in the next 20 years,” Kasturirangan said in response.

Kasturirangan said Karnataka’s contribution in the formulation of the new NEP has been immense as several key elements that are already in place in the state have been incorporated. He also praised the state’s education expert MK Sridhar for his contribution in formulating the NEP.