Siddaramaiah fumes as BJP rakes up Hublot watch issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the BJP for raking up the Hublot watch issue when he and his party sought accounts of Covid equipment purchases. “The Hublot watch issue is a closed chapter as it has already been handed over to the government treasury.

ACB had probed the expensive watch issue and given a clean chit as the watch was not purchased using government money,” he said on Saturday.. “I had not purchased the watch from the looted money. The person who had gifted the watch has filed an affidavit,” he added.

About the BJP asking him with what moral right he was sitting next to KPCC president D K Shivakumar (at their press meet) who had been to jail on corruption charges, Siddaramaiah maintained that the latter was booked with a “political motive”. He said the BJP has served him a notice for making corruption charges against the government. “We know what the notice is as I am also a lawyer. I am not scared of such notices,” he said.