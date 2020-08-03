STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ct value for RT-PCR tests ‘not advisable’, ‘flawed’: ICMR to Karnataka

The Ct value in RT-PCR tests indicates the viral load of Covid-positive patients.

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker wearing a PPE kit takes a sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at a residential area. (Photo | PTI)

A healthcare worker wearing a PPE kit takes a sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at a residential area. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said “it is not advisable” to attach the Cycle Threshold value (or ‘Ct value’) to Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test results of Covid-19 patients, as requested by the state to help improve triaging of Covid-19 patients in moving them quickly to hospitals with appropriate bed and medical equipment facility as per their viral load and case severity.

ICMR Director-General Prof Balram Bhargava, responding to Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar’s letter dated July 25, has stated in a letter that the issue of adding such a value to each test report “is not advisable and is scientifically flawed”.

The Chief Secretary had written to ICMR with the request following The New Indian Express article dated July 16, based on experts’ opinions stressing on the importance of attaching the Ct value to test reports to make bed allocation more efficient to ensure a better patient recovery rate.

The Ct value in RT-PCR tests indicates the viral load of Covid-positive patients. Experts said that to reduce the time taken to provide appropriate treatment to Covid 19 patients, especially those under high risk, authorities would direct laboratories to attach Ct values to enable health officials to understand the urgency or the severity of the case. For that, ICMR’s clearance was required.

However, ICMR chief Prof Bhargava said, “There are no reliable studies to definitively prove a direct correlation between disease severity /infectiousness and Ct values. Viral load also has no role in patient management … Samples from asymptomatic and mild cases show Ct values similar to those who develop severe disease.” He has explained to the Chief Secretary that patients in early symptomatic stage “may show a high Ct value which may subsequently change.

In such cases, high Ct values will give a false sense of security. Severity of Covid disease largely depends on a host of factors besides the viral load. Some patients with low viral load may suffer from very severe disease due to triggering of the immunological responses.

Hence, again high Ct value may give a false sense of security.” He pointed out that Ct values differ from one diagnostic kit to the other and compatibility of Ct values among different kits is a challenge as labs across the country are using a mixed basket of kits.

Ct values also depend on how the sample has been collected. “A poorly-collected sample may reflect inappropriate Ct values. Besides, Ct values are also determined by technical competence of the person performing the test, calibration of equipment and pipettes and analytical skills of the interpreters,” he said.
“Moreover, the RT-PCR test presently being conducted is qualitative in nature. Ct values may give only a rough estimate of viral load. In view of the above, it is not recommended to rely on Ct values for Covid-19 patient management,” Prof Bhargava has stressed.

RAT RESULTS VIA APP
For reporting Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results through the RT-PCR app, ICMR will be working with the National information Centre (NlC) to make the whole process user-friendly and less time-consuming, Prof Bhargava has informed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RT PCR test ICMR CT value
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp