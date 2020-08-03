STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In first of its kind in Karnataka, DIMHANS offers phone therapy for COVID-19 patients at home

Those who are undergoing treatment in their homes have been facing social stigma, discrimination by family members and other issues, pushing them into depression

Published: 03rd August 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

DIMHANS is getting around 20-25 phone calls to its helpline and has been making around 150 calls to patients (Representational image | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS) has come up with tele psychotherapy for COVID-19 patients who are getting treatment under home isolation. The facility is the first of its kind in the state.

There are nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients in Dharwad district, mainly in Hubballi and Dharwad cities, who are getting treatment in their homes. As soon as the government gave the nod for it, many asymptomatic patients here have opted for treatment in their homes.

Those who are undergoing treatment in their homes have been facing social stigma, discrimination by family members and other issues, pushing them into depression. Sitting idle during the treatment period also leads to psychological problems. To help such patients, DIMHANS has come up with the tele psychotherapy facility, wherein doctors and experts make phone calls to patients and counsel them.

The district administration has provided eight new landline connections, through which a team of 12 staff of DIMHANS is making phone calls to patients. The administration has given a list of 620 patients who are under home isolation. The teletherapy facility was launched three days ago and the team has already called around 450 patients and counselled them.

DIMHANS director Dr Mahesh Desai said, "Staff of the clinical psychology, psychiatric social work and psychiatric nursing department of the institute have been deployed for tele psychotherapy work. Two staff and two postgraduate students from each department will counsel home-isolated COVID-19 patients from 9 am to 4 pm daily."

“Apart from helplines, the hospital has also started therapy, which is getting good response. After counselling, experts will explain to patients the need for maintaining physical distancing from other family members and hygiene, besides giving tips on relaxation techniques, including exercises,” he said.

Dr Kannappa Shetty was appointed the nodal officer of the tele psychotherapy facility and he has been coordinating with the district administration and the counselling team. There are instances of doctors of hospitals sending phone numbers of patients suffering from depression.

DIMHANS is getting around 20-25 phone calls to its helpline and has been making around 150 calls to patients.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus DIMHANS
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp