STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

The infection, CMO officials said, was detected during routine weekly tests conducted for the Chief Minister.

Published: 03rd August 2020 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday night announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.  In a tweet, the 78-year-old BJP veteran said that he is healthy but has been advised hospitalisation.

Incidentally, the announcement came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about testing positive for coronavirus. BS Yediyurappa will remain hospitalised at Manipal Hospital of Bengaluru. 

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine(SIC)" tweeted BS Yediyurappa on Sunday evening.

The chief minister had home quarantined himself twice earlier after staff at his official residence had tested positive on two different occasions. The infection, CMO officials said, was detected during routine weekly tests conducted for the Chief Minister.

"He is asymptomatic but coronavirus was detected during the weekly routine test. Although he wanted to practice home quarantine, doctors have suggested that he be hospitalised," said a CMO source.

All of CM's personal staff have been tested and results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar was one of the first cabinet ministers to react. "A fighter by birth, people's leader and the State's beloved chief minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID19. I pray for his speedy recovery. Wishes and prayers of the people of the state are with you. You will recover quickly and return to work as usual very soon," Sudhakar tweeted. 

Last week, the chief minister accompanied by Home Minister Basavraj Bommai had met Governor Vajubhai Vala apart from his cabinet colleagues.

The chief minister had participated in a metro line inauguration event last week and had met Prof Kasturirangan to congratulate him for the National Education Policy.

This alert, BS Yediyurappa has been holding meetings of senior officials and was scheduled to hold one on Monday too. The chief minister has appealed for all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa COVID 19 coronavirus Karnataka
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp