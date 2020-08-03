Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday night announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the 78-year-old BJP veteran said that he is healthy but has been advised hospitalisation.

Incidentally, the announcement came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about testing positive for coronavirus. BS Yediyurappa will remain hospitalised at Manipal Hospital of Bengaluru.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine(SIC)" tweeted BS Yediyurappa on Sunday evening.

The chief minister had home quarantined himself twice earlier after staff at his official residence had tested positive on two different occasions. The infection, CMO officials said, was detected during routine weekly tests conducted for the Chief Minister.

"He is asymptomatic but coronavirus was detected during the weekly routine test. Although he wanted to practice home quarantine, doctors have suggested that he be hospitalised," said a CMO source.

All of CM's personal staff have been tested and results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar was one of the first cabinet ministers to react. "A fighter by birth, people's leader and the State's beloved chief minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for COVID19. I pray for his speedy recovery. Wishes and prayers of the people of the state are with you. You will recover quickly and return to work as usual very soon," Sudhakar tweeted.

Last week, the chief minister accompanied by Home Minister Basavraj Bommai had met Governor Vajubhai Vala apart from his cabinet colleagues.

The chief minister had participated in a metro line inauguration event last week and had met Prof Kasturirangan to congratulate him for the National Education Policy.

This alert, BS Yediyurappa has been holding meetings of senior officials and was scheduled to hold one on Monday too. The chief minister has appealed for all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.