Karnataka CM Yediyurappa 'doing well', is 'clinically stable': Hospital

Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago after some staff members in his home office were found infected with the virus.

Published: 03rd August 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 is "doing well" and is "clinically stable", the hospital treating him said.

The 78-year-old leader is being monitored by a team of doctors at the Manipal hospital here.

"Hon CM of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation.

He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," Manipal Hospital said in a statement issued late Sunday night, hours after the leader was admitted.

The chief minister had Sunday night tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus.

Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.

I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had said in his tweet.

Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago after some staff members in his home office were found infected with the virus.

Subsequently, his COVID-19 test results were found to be negative.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Leader of Opposition in the state Siddaramaiah have wished Yediyurappa a speedy recovery.

"I wish Hon'ble CM @BSYBJP a speedy recovery.

@CMofKarnataka," Gowda said on Twitter.

"I wish Shri.

B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Yediyurappa is the fourth member of his cabinet to contract the contagious viral disease.

Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister B C Patil had tested positive for COVID-19.

As on August 2 evening, cumulatively 1,34,819 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 2,496 deaths and 57,725 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

