18 IPS officers transferred, Bengaluru gets 5 new DCPs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government transferred 18 IPS officers on Monday. Bengaluru got new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) for five divisions. Umesh Kumar, who was the Principal Secretary to Government (PCAS), Home Department, has been posted as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID. The position was vacant following the transfer of ADGP B Dayananda. Kumar has been replaced by Inspector-General of police (IGP) Roopa D, who was in the Railways, as Secretary to Government (PCAS), Home department.

Five DCPs of Bengaluru were transferred. DCP (North) N Shashi Kumar and SP (Wireless) Dharmender Kumar Meena were interchanged, while DCP (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat and DCP (West) B Ramesh were transferred to the CID. DCP (Central) Chetan Singh Rathor was transferred without posting, while it is said he was sent on Central deputation, and he is replaced by DCP (Whitefield) MN Anucheth. D Devaraja, who was in CID has replaced Anucheth.

Harish Pandey and Sanjeev M Patil, who were SPs in Intelligence, have been posted as DCPs of South and West divisions, respectively. Besides, Kalaburagi SP Iada Martin Marbaniang has been posted as SP, Anti-Naxal Force in Karkala. He is replaced by AIGP (Crimes) Simi Mariam George. CID SP Nikam Prakash Amrit is posted as Raichur SP replacing CB Vedamurthy, who is transferred as SP (Intelligence).

Ilakkiya Karunagaran, DCP (VVIP Security) in Bengaluru city, is posted as SP of KFG, replacing Mohammed Sujeetha, who is posted as DCP (CAR-HQ) in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the government cancelled the order issued on June 26, transferring Suman D Pennekar and the officer has been posted as Deputy Director, Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru replacing Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH.