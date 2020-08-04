STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Corona hits Jarkiholi’s plans, minister returns from Delhi

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who flew to New Delhi on Sunday with plans of meeting the BJP central leadership, had to cut short his trip and return on Monday.

Published: 04th August 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who flew to New Delhi on Sunday with plans of meeting the BJP central leadership, had to cut short his trip and return on Monday. The Belagavi ‘sahukar’ had gone to Delhi with a fixed schedule to meet BJP National President JP Nadda and nursed hopes of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well. 

With Shah testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, and many leaders of the BJP, including Union ministers going into quarantine, Jarkiholi returned to Karnataka on Monday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the coronavirus also contributed to Jarkiholi’s trip being cut short. “All meetings stand postponed but the minister held a meeting with Karnataka’s legal team and technical experts on water resources projects.

He will return to New Delhi next week and meet Union ministers, including Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat,” said an official from Jarkiholi’s office. Jarkiholi’s trip to Delhi had come barely days after Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi met Union ministers and the BJP central leadership, sparking off speculation of unrest in the State government. Jarkiholi’s visit, sources said, was centred around lobbying for the DyCM post for himself, and ministerial berths for his compatriots H Vishwanath, MTB Nagaraj and R Shankar. Jarkiholi was hoping to convince the BJP central leadership to make him DyCM, as promised, in place of Savadi, but his trip had to be cut short.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp