COVID-19 impact: Difficult to restore normal functioning of courts soon, says Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is difficult to restore the normal functioning of courts in the near future as a large number of people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, said the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

“It is a fact that a large number of persons are testing positive for COVID-19 every day in Karnataka and the number of cases multiplied in the last one month. A judicial note should be taken about the large number of employees of courts who have tested positive and are undergoing quarantine,” said the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

The court also noted that in the principal bench at Bengaluru, 45 staff had tested positive till yesterday and many are waiting for reports of testing. Many judicial officers and employees are also undergoing quarantine.

Meanwhile, directing the state government to consider the letter addressed to the Chief Justice by the Belagavi Bar Association, representing members of all Bar associations of the state, the bench said the state government will have to take an appropriate decision in two weeks.

In the representation, the members of the Bar contended that they are not seeking charity and are requesting the sanction of a loan of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The bench also directed the state government to consider the request of advocates’ clerks and render financial help as they are in distress.