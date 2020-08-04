Former Karnataka CM Siddaramiah tests positive for COVID-19 after incumbent BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka CM and leader of opposition Siddaramiah tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves." he tweeted

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.



I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

"Leader of opposition and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramiah is admitted to Manipal Hospital for evaluation of fever and the antigen test for COVID-19 is positive. He is doing well and is stable currently. He is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," said Manipal Hospitals chairman Dr Sudarshan Ballal.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal hospital on Sunday night after he tested positive for the COVID-19. He is doing fine and even monitoring the state administration from the hospital room.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that he is in constant touch with the doctors at Manipal hospital and Siddaramaiah is doing well. He wished both former CM and incumbent BS Yediyurappa for a speedy recovery.

Siddaramaiah's son and Congress MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramiah said that the 71-year-old had reported fever since Monday morning and was admitted to hospital in the night. Many senior political leaders, including ministers, have tested positive for the virus in the state in last few days. On Monday, Karnataka reported 4,752 cases taking the total tally to 1,39,571.