STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Make stand clear on Arogya Setu, Karnataka HC tells Centre, state

The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the Centre and State to make it clear whether or not services will be denied to people who have not downloaded the Arogya Setu app.

Published: 04th August 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Arogya Setu App

India's Own Coronavirus Tracking App, Aarogya Setu App (Photo| Google Play STore)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the Centre and State to make it clear whether or not services will be denied to people who have not downloaded the Arogya Setu app. A division bench of Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi said during the hearing of a PIL filed by Anivar A Aravind, a resident of Cox Town in Bengaluru, that the respondent authorities — Ministries of Home Affairs, Railways, Civil Aviation and the government of Karnataka – must make their stand clear on behalf of the Centre and State.

The bench granted time to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to submit its response on its communication dated July 30, which made it mandatory for all passengers to use the app. The court directed the State to make clear whether it or its institutions had issued a communication making it a must for people to use the app to avail of services, specifically, Metro services.

This was after the Centre informed the court that the use of the app by passengers was premature as Metro services will remain suspended until August 31. Additional Solicitor General MB Naragund submitted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had made it clear in the SOP that use of the app is not mandatory. However, the AAI’s communication was based on quarantine regulations issued by the respective states, Naragund told the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arogya Setu Karnataka High Court Centre Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp