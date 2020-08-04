Mysuru's Jyothi Ramamurthy shines at Mrs India 2020 Pageant

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A Mysurean has won the IAWA India pageants, the first of its kind online national pageant held for married women. The event was conducted live on Facebook by IAWA Mrs India 2020 Virtual Pageant for the women in the age group of 18-55 years.

Forty-two-year-old BD Jyothi Ramamurthy has won the title ‘IAWA Mrs India 2020 classic’ and BestCatwalk in Classic category. Expressing happiness over winning the title, she said: “I was the only lady representing South India. All the other 16 contestants were from Maharashtra, Manipur, Delhi, and Punjab. I am feeling great and proud of winning the contest.”

Over 600 women from across India had contested for this pageant. Sixteen finalists were shortlisted and the contest was held online due to Covid-19. Different tasks with deadlines were given to participants along with a grooming session from July 20 to August 2.

“There was a traditional costume round, gown round and question-answer round which was live on Facebook. There was a national costume round for finals and I dressed like a traditional South Indian bride in a silk sari. Finally, I was declared the winner,” she added.

It was a wonderful experience being part of the event. I learnt a lot of things on the journey of 13 days. Now, I have friends all over India. The team IAWA groomed us very well to perfection and the virtual pageant was a great success. We had to do different videos on different tasks which made me more creative. IAWA is coming up with Miss India pageants for unmarried girls and IAWA popular queen of Universe. My aim is to participate in the event and win the contests,” she added.



Hailing from a traditional family it was not a cakewalk for Jyothi to fulfil her dreams in the fashion industry. She was also not encouraged to participate in pageants. However, her strong determination motivated her to achieve in the fashion industry.

“I had a passion for the fashion field since my childhood. I always loved to dress-up and appear good. I gained weight after pregnancy and I worked hard for the past 3 years to lose weight and keep myself fit and healthy. Though it was very challenging to reduce the weight, I achieved it by regular exercise, practising zumba, and a strict diet.”



Most of the married women are very talented but due to various circumstances, they hesitate to explore. Age, marriage, societal pressure, and lack of support make them step back. Women should believe in themselves and find a way to fulfil their dreams without expecting support from anyone, she added.

“IAWA India pageants works towards empowering women, creating awareness in breast cancer and cervix cancer and issues related to women. I also wish to engage in similar programmes and educate women,” added Jyothi, whose hobbies are dancing and modelling; a fitness freak and a fashionista.

Jyothi won her first beauty pageant crown in 2004, followed by the winner of Mrs National Icon model hunt 2019; Mrs South India Icon 2019, winner of ferrix fitness zumba challenge online 2020; and several other prizes in fashion shows and dance competitions. Her daughter Ruthu is studying in 6th standard and her husband GV Ramamurthy is an advocate.