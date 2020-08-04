STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa under treatment for COVID, holds review meeting from hospital

Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Manipal Hospital.

Published: 04th August 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials from a hospital where he has been admitted for COVID-19, on increasing ventilator beds in the state.

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting over phone with officials regarding increase of ventilator beds in the state today," his office said in a statement.

Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Manipal Hospital.

He was admitted on Sunday night after he tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors have said he is "doing well" and is "clinically stable".

According to the release, 681 ventilators have been received by Karnataka from the Centre under PM-CARES.

Another 1,279 ventilators allotted to the state by the union Government of India, will be received this month.

Of the 681 ventilators, 166 were installed in Bengaluru city and 169 in other parts of the state, it said, adding that the remaining 346 would be installed by the end of this week.

The Chief Minister also asked officials to appoint necessary staff like anaesthetics, paramedics and nurses who are required to utilise these ventilators immediately, the CMO statement said.

He also directed considering the requests of private hospitals in Bengaluru for ventilators temporarily for COVID purposes and decide the terms and conditions, it added.

Meanwhile, Manipal Hospital said in a release that the Chief Minister continues to remain stable since his admission and has been responding to treatment.

"He is cheerful and attending to his activities. He is closely being monitored by an expert panel of doctors," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manipal Hospital B S Yediyurappa Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp