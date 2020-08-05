Central water panel sounds flood warning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Western Ghats experiencing heavy rainfall, water levels in the dams of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe (UT of Puducherry) are rapidly increasing, the Central Water Commission warned on Tuesday.

In a special advisory for Dams in the Western Ghats, the commission has warned that inflow into dams in these states, including Karnataka, is likely to increase heavily over the next 3-5 days as rainfall is expected to continue. The Central Water Commission has asked for State authorities to take necessary precautions, including the sharing of information to lower riparian states and downstream districts.

“Project authorities of those reservoirs which are near ‘Full Reservoir Level’ (FRL) like Harangi dam (91% filled), Kabini dam (85% filled), and Upper Tunga (Gajanur) dam (100% filled) have to be very watchful and release water as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and inform all downstream districts, as well as lower riparian States,” the advisory from the committee said.