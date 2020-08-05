STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

EWS quota helped this Karnataka farmer's son to graduate to IPS from IRS

Despite his rank fallen down from 257 in 2018 to 444 in 2019 Vivek H B will become an IPS officer and wants to bring humility to the force by building the public trust.

Published: 05th August 2020 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Vivek H B IPS

Vivek H B IPS

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The ten per cent quota implemented by the Narendra Modi led BJP government on Jan.7, 2019 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the General category turned a boon to Vivek H B as the 2018 Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer graduates to Indian Police Service.

His rank being 257 in 2018, he could not get the IAS as he belonged to General category but now despite his rank going down at 444, he will get the IPS and is all set to join the training at Indian Police Academy in Hyderabad.

He hailed from a humble background of a farmer's family and had lost his mother Shashikala and his older sister Sukanya, a mathematics lecturer was his mentor. His father H L Basavalingaiah, a farmer at Hucchagondanahalli village in Tiptur taluk, who had studied up to class X, was all praise for his son's improved achievement as he did not give up.

The BE computer science graduate from Kalpataru Institute of Technology (KIT) had worked with an MNC for some time.

"I would like to bring a humility to the police force and give justice to the last person of the society by building the public trust," Vivek told to TNIE over the phone from New Delhi.

Rural boy graduates from IRS to IAS

Another IRS officer Harish B C of Hebburu village near Tumakuru of 2017 batch who had already been serving in Nagpur improved his rank from 657 to 409 in 2019 and will get the IAS this time. He hailed from a socially weaker section.

Harish B C IAS

His father Chikkavenkataiah was a farmer ZP member and mother Chikkamma, also a farmer. "Marriage did not deter me from chasing the dream of becoming an IAS officer as my wife Rashmi, also an engineer stood by me," he remarked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPSC results EWS quota BJP government Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp