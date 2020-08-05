EWS quota helped this Karnataka farmer's son to graduate to IPS from IRS

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

TUMAKURU: The ten per cent quota implemented by the Narendra Modi led BJP government on Jan.7, 2019 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the General category turned a boon to Vivek H B as the 2018 Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer graduates to Indian Police Service.

His rank being 257 in 2018, he could not get the IAS as he belonged to General category but now despite his rank going down at 444, he will get the IPS and is all set to join the training at Indian Police Academy in Hyderabad.

He hailed from a humble background of a farmer's family and had lost his mother Shashikala and his older sister Sukanya, a mathematics lecturer was his mentor. His father H L Basavalingaiah, a farmer at Hucchagondanahalli village in Tiptur taluk, who had studied up to class X, was all praise for his son's improved achievement as he did not give up.

The BE computer science graduate from Kalpataru Institute of Technology (KIT) had worked with an MNC for some time.

"I would like to bring a humility to the police force and give justice to the last person of the society by building the public trust," Vivek told to TNIE over the phone from New Delhi.

Rural boy graduates from IRS to IAS

Another IRS officer Harish B C of Hebburu village near Tumakuru of 2017 batch who had already been serving in Nagpur improved his rank from 657 to 409 in 2019 and will get the IAS this time. He hailed from a socially weaker section.

His father Chikkavenkataiah was a farmer ZP member and mother Chikkamma, also a farmer. "Marriage did not deter me from chasing the dream of becoming an IAS officer as my wife Rashmi, also an engineer stood by me," he remarked.