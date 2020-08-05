STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stable, says hospital

The hospital said the 71-year-old leader of the opposition in the state assembly has been given appropriate treatment and is being closely monitored by medical experts.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, is now stable and has no fever, the hospital where he is admitted said on Wednesday.

"Presently he has no fever and his vital parameters are stable," Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.

The hospital said the 71-year-old leader of the opposition in the state assembly has been given appropriate treatment and is being closely monitored by medical experts.

"His symptoms have improved since admission and he is comfortable at present," the hospital added.

Siddaramaiah was admitted on Monday night after having fever in the morning, according to his son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

 

