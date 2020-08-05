STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Happy hypoxia in patients worries doctors

Such Covid-positive patients feel fine and healthy, but condition suddenly deteriorates, leading to death

Published: 05th August 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker carries coronavirus testing kits to a clinic near Town Hall Junction in Bengaluru on Tuesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

With the state seeing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, experts have been seeing multiple cases of “happy hypoxia” or “silent hypoxia” amongst 30-40 per cent of patients which is a cause of concern. The silent hypoxia is when the peripheral oxygen saturation remains good, but the partial pressure of oxygen is very low that shows up in the arterial blood gas (ABG) tests. But patients do not feel any symptoms of low oxygen, as they feel fine, healthy and keep talking.

Suddenly, their condition deteriorates, leading to their death. In a case study, a patient’s partial pressure oxygen (PO2) was 73.7 as against the normal value of 83-108, while the peripheral saturation level (SO2) was 95.5 per cent, which is normal. “In such cases, peripheral saturation remains good which is seen on a pulse oximeter, but when the ABG test is done, PO2 levels are quite low. When there is a discrepancy between PO2 and SO2, these patients come into the category of silent or happy hypoxia.

They do not feel breathlessness or gasping and are normal,” said Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board, Chairman, Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospital, and a member of the Critical Care Support Team. “The concern is that there is no correlation between peripheral saturation level and Oxygen saturation levels in the blood. These patients do not show any symptoms.

It is a must to detect these patients early and prevent them from becoming more hypoxic, which will reduce the mortality,” he said. The potential causes are clotting in the lungs, direct viral interaction with haemoglobin and acclimatisation. Dr Amarnath said that silent hypoxia is usually seen between Day 2 and Day 10 of the onset of clinical symptoms. Patients with lung involvement, like pneumonia, that can be detected through the CT scan or X-ray, are more prone.

Also, happy hypoxia patients have elevated four inflammatory markers -- ferritin, LDH, IL6 and D- Dimer. “We have seen cases in the age group of 20-50. All the countries and also many states in the country have reported such cases. In Karnataka too, there have been instances,” he said. On managing such patients, Dr Amarnath said that all treating physicians should have an index of suspicion. “Doctors should not rely only on PO2 and must do an ABG, which reveals the patient’s status. Next is the oxygen supplementation.

Even if a patient has 93 per cent saturation, but his/her ABG shows partial pressure of oxygen, then patients need to be given oxygen supplementation. Thirdly, such patients should be advised awake proning which helps in making us of lungs that are underutilised. Lastly, if the inflammatory marker -- DDimer — is elevated then bloodthinning injections should be given,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Happy hypoxia Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp