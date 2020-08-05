STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

UPSC fifth ranker Jeydev is Karnataka’s topper

As many as 42 candidates from Karnataka have cracked the coveted Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2019.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

UPSC

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: As many as 42 candidates from Karnataka have cracked the coveted Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2019. Jeydev C S topped the state with an All India Rank (AIR) of 5 while Yashaswini B and Vinod Patil H were second and third in Karnataka with all-India ranks of 71 and 132, respectively.

Keerthana H S (AIR 167), Sachin Hiremath S (213), Hema Naik (225), Abhishek Gowda M J (278), Krithi B (297), Venkat Krishna (336), Mithun H N (359), Venkataramana Kavadikeri (364), Kaushik HR (380), Varun B R (AIR 395), Manjunath R (406), Harish B C (409), Yathish R (419), Jagadish Adahalli (440), Sparsha Nilagi (443), Vivek H B (444), Anand Kalladagi (446), Mohammed Nadimuddin (461), Meghana K T (AIR 465), Syed Zahed Ali (476), Vivek Reddy N (485), Hemanth N (498), Qammaruddin (511), Varun K Gowda (528), Praful Desai (532), Raghavendra N (536), Bharath K R (545), Prithvi S Hullatti (582), Suhas R (583),

Abhilash Sashikanth Baddur (591), Darshana Kumar H G (594), Savita Gotyal (626), Prajwal (636), Ramesh (646), Priyanka Kamble (617), Gajanana Bale (663), Chaitra AM (713), Chandan GS (777) and Manjesh Kumar A P (800) are the others from the state who made the cut. A total of 829 candidates have been selected to various Civil Services through the exam. The UPSC announced the final list of selected candidates based on the result of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 (Mains) held in September and the interviews held in February-August, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka UPSC Civil Services Examination
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp