UPSC fifth ranker Jeydev is Karnataka’s topper

By IANS

BENGALURU: As many as 42 candidates from Karnataka have cracked the coveted Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2019. Jeydev C S topped the state with an All India Rank (AIR) of 5 while Yashaswini B and Vinod Patil H were second and third in Karnataka with all-India ranks of 71 and 132, respectively.

Keerthana H S (AIR 167), Sachin Hiremath S (213), Hema Naik (225), Abhishek Gowda M J (278), Krithi B (297), Venkat Krishna (336), Mithun H N (359), Venkataramana Kavadikeri (364), Kaushik HR (380), Varun B R (AIR 395), Manjunath R (406), Harish B C (409), Yathish R (419), Jagadish Adahalli (440), Sparsha Nilagi (443), Vivek H B (444), Anand Kalladagi (446), Mohammed Nadimuddin (461), Meghana K T (AIR 465), Syed Zahed Ali (476), Vivek Reddy N (485), Hemanth N (498), Qammaruddin (511), Varun K Gowda (528), Praful Desai (532), Raghavendra N (536), Bharath K R (545), Prithvi S Hullatti (582), Suhas R (583),

Abhilash Sashikanth Baddur (591), Darshana Kumar H G (594), Savita Gotyal (626), Prajwal (636), Ramesh (646), Priyanka Kamble (617), Gajanana Bale (663), Chaitra AM (713), Chandan GS (777) and Manjesh Kumar A P (800) are the others from the state who made the cut. A total of 829 candidates have been selected to various Civil Services through the exam. The UPSC announced the final list of selected candidates based on the result of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 (Mains) held in September and the interviews held in February-August, 2020.