Government schools in Yadgir district get smart class facilities due BEL's CSR initiative

BEL's corporate social responsibility initiative will benefit 13,000 children, the company said in a press release.

BENGALURU: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has equipped 122 government high schools in Yadgir district with solar powered smart class facilities at a cost of Rs 3.84 crore.

The Smart Class facilities provided by BEL to the government schools include a 50-inch LED TV, CPU with accessories, green board and LED Lights, all of which is powered by a standalone Solar PV Power System with battery, the company said.

A cabinet has also been provided to store all the equipment.

The digital educational content covers the subjects of English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science for students of 8th, 9th and 10th Class customised as per the State syllabus.

The solar-powered Smart Class facility offers visually attractive content that helps students to assimilate information more effectively.

It facilitates teachers to explain difficult concepts easily, improves teaching effectiveness and enhances the academic performance of the students.

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister and in charge of Yadgir and Bidar district Prabhu B Chauhan inaugurated the new facilities on Tuesday at Government Girls' High School at Yadgir.

BEL said that apart from the Smart Class facility, BEL is also installing a hand-wash facility in 100 Government Primary Schools in Yadgir at a cost of Rs 1.02 crore.

It also said that it has undertaken various CSR interventions in the aspirational districts of Yadgir and Raichur in Karnataka under the flagship programme of "Transformation of Aspirational Districts" launched by the Government of India during the PMs CPSE Conclave in April 2018.

